Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Sells 27,099 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,099 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for about 2.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $19,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 581,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,568,000 after acquiring an additional 39,417 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,349,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Barclays raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $80.82. 6,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

