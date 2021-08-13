Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

TRMB traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $90.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $1,332,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,900.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,773 shares of company stock worth $5,996,712 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

