Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on TCN. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 price objective (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.78.
TCN traded up C$0.62 on Friday, reaching C$15.97. 577,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,659. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.40. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$9.75 and a 52-week high of C$15.98. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79.
In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,772.
About Tricon Residential
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
