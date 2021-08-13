Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TCN. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 price objective (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.78.

TCN traded up C$0.62 on Friday, reaching C$15.97. 577,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,659. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.40. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$9.75 and a 52-week high of C$15.98. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,772.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

