Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at CIBC

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TCNGF. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCNGF traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. 122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,845. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

