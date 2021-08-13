Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Trading Down 0.7%

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,446,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,875,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,678,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,950,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,941,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

