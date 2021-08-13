Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Trean Insurance Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Trean Insurance Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of TIG stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.49. Trean Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $19.57.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 40.69%.

In other Trean Insurance Group news, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $56,531,623.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $8,198,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

