Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt downgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TPRKY traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. 1,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,921. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $29.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.95.

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.