TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Truist

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $590.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

TDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.27.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $614.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $650.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $453.76 and a 52-week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,275,340. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

