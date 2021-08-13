TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) and Ballistic Recovery Systems (OTCMKTS:BRSI) Critical Analysis

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) and Ballistic Recovery Systems (OTCMKTS:BRSI) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of TransDigm Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of TransDigm Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of Ballistic Recovery Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TransDigm Group and Ballistic Recovery Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransDigm Group 0 4 10 0 2.71 Ballistic Recovery Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransDigm Group currently has a consensus target price of $678.79, indicating a potential upside of 10.48%. Given TransDigm Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TransDigm Group is more favorable than Ballistic Recovery Systems.

Profitability

This table compares TransDigm Group and Ballistic Recovery Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransDigm Group 5.11% -13.26% 2.76% Ballistic Recovery Systems N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

TransDigm Group has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballistic Recovery Systems has a beta of -0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransDigm Group and Ballistic Recovery Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransDigm Group $5.10 billion 6.61 $699.00 million $14.04 43.76 Ballistic Recovery Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TransDigm Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ballistic Recovery Systems.

Summary

TransDigm Group beats Ballistic Recovery Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc. engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies. The Airframe segment covers operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that are used in non-power airframe applications utilizing airframe and cabin structure technologies. The Non-Aviation segment focuses on operations that develop, produce and market products for non-aviation markets. The company was founded by W. Nicholas Howley and Douglas W. Peacock on July 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About Ballistic Recovery Systems

Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. develops and commercializes parachute systems in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Defense, and Space. The Aviation segment designs, tests, and produces whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachute systems for the general aviation and recreational aircraft industries. The Defense segment designs, tests, and produces personnel parachute systems, precision guided aerial delivery systems, and cargo and whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachutes used in unmanned aerial vehicles and training aircrafts. The Space segment designs, tests, and produces entry, descent, and landing systems for various space applications, as well as manned and un-manned, planetary, and terrestrial space applications. The company also provides safety apparel. Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in South Saint Paul, Minnesota.

