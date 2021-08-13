TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) PT Raised to C$15.00 at CIBC

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TAC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.07.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.29.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter worth approximately $42,953,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter worth approximately $65,387,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.