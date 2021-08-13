Traders Purchase Large Volume of ContextLogic Call Options (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 230,041 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average volume of 155,433 call options.

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $4,160,994.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,994.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $85,298.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,094,566 shares of company stock worth $9,849,181.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WISH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

ContextLogic stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,550,535. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.86. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ContextLogic will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

