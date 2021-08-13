Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 259,287 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,563% compared to the typical volume of 5,560 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

