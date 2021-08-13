Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 667 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,208% compared to the average volume of 51 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 473.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.73. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

