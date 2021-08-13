TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.46. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 6,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $25,001.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.