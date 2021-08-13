TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Shares Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management owned approximately 0.11% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.85. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier bought 6,545 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $25,001.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCON shares. BTIG Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

