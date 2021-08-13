Townsend & Associates Inc Has $32.22 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 18.8% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $32,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $629,391,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,348,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,304,000 after purchasing an additional 778,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $368.72. The company had a trading volume of 764,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,132,551. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $369.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

