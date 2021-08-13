Townsend & Associates Inc Has $3.17 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,568 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 1.9% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

NYSE FDX traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.99. The company had a trading volume of 45,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.44. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.61 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

