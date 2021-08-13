Townsend & Associates Inc Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.82. The stock had a trading volume of 25,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,365. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

