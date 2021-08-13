Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires 741 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,770 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,107,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 628,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 581,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,896,000 after acquiring an additional 88,109 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.32. The stock had a trading volume of 229,928 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.61. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.