Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Invests $221,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,150 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in eBay by 5.1% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.96. 292,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,559,998. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.23. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $74.13.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

