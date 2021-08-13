Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $515,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in 3M by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $2,387,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $2,520,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.51. 28,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,333. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.11. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

