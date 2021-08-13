Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,748.91. 26,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,221. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,543.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

