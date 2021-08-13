Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.42. 34,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,466,735. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

