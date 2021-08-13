Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Acquires 434 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 46.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $61,201,000. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.31. 29,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

