Tornado Cash One Day Volume Reaches $16.95 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $55.55 or 0.00116655 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 52.2% higher against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $57.59 million and $16.95 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00141371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00151464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,576.78 or 0.99914257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.49 or 0.00853660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,778 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

