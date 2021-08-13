Tokenomy Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $919,053.00 (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. Tokenomy has a market cap of $17.31 million and $919,053.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenomy coin can currently be bought for $0.0866 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tokenomy has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.86 or 0.00890003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00111765 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

Tokenomy is a coin. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Tokenomy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

