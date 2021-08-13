Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.39 Million

Brokerages expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to announce $122.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.70 million and the lowest is $121.14 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $254.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $479.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $475.55 million to $480.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $540.33 million, with estimates ranging from $508.86 million to $579.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%.

TVTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of TVTY stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,166. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -164.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 603.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

