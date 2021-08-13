TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Price Target Raised to $19.00

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

TMST has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $16.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02. TimkenSteel has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.55 million, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,650 shares of company stock worth $450,110 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,530,000 after purchasing an additional 311,209 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,824,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after buying an additional 90,558 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 27.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after buying an additional 271,285 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,701,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 76,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

