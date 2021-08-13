Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 560 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

BAC traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.57. 1,817,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,232,770. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

