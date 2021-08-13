Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 388 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 82.5% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.08. 113,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056,788. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.95. The company has a market cap of $352.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.12.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

