Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,666 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.28. 364,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,138,850. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.28.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

