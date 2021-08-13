Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,160 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,305 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,159 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.50. 489,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,796,950. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. ICAP boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

