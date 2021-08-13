TheStreet Downgrades Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) to C

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PZZA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $125.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.06. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $126.21.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

