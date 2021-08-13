Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

THR opened at $17.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.29 million, a P/E ratio of 429.25 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.94. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 0.42%. Analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Thermon Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

