Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Thermon Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

THR has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of THR stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.29 million, a P/E ratio of 429.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 3.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $970,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 42,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

