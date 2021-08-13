ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Announces Earnings Results

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 227.21% and a negative net margin of 175.68%.

Shares of ThermoGenesis stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 246,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,971. ThermoGenesis has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

