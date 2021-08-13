Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $542.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,968. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $213.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $507.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $546.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

