Theodore Blegen Sells 1,474 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,474 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $676,742.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total transaction of $726,114.69.

On Thursday, May 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $626,010.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $462.34 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.62 and a 52 week high of $470.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $391.08. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

