The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $179.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.80. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $325.76 billion, a PE ratio of -71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

