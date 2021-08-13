The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,243.00

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,243 ($16.24) and last traded at GBX 1,242.05 ($16.23), with a volume of 155836 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,210 ($15.81).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of The Unite Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of £4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,143.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.61%.

In other The Unite Group news, insider Joe Lister sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.37), for a total value of £2,102.48 ($2,746.90).

The Unite Group Company Profile (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

