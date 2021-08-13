The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.99.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 176.16, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.45.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,766 shares of company stock worth $14,300,728 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 797.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 553.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 944.5% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,981,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,198.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,214,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

