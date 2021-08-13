The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $79.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.56. The Timken has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $3,348,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,516.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp increased its position in The Timken by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Timken by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Timken by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Timken by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Timken by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

