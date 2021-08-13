The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $54,021.08.

On Thursday, June 10th, Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $950,529.58.

On Thursday, May 20th, Julie Wainwright sold 14,516 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $223,401.24.

Shares of The RealReal stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 5.5% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 9.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

