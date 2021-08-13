The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Lifted by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 12.2% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in The Progressive by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $1,701,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in The Progressive by 43.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 26,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in The Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $11,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.04.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.