The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Insider Purchases £148.80 in Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) insider Oliver James Rigby acquired 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($194.41).

Shares of TPX stock opened at GBX 237.50 ($3.10) on Friday. The Panoply Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The company has a market cap of £198.08 million and a PE ratio of -67.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 260.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from The Panoply’s previous dividend of $0.20. The Panoply’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.06%.

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

