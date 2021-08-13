The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Price Target Raised to $17.00

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

The ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.09 million, a PE ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $216,574.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,374,137 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,230.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tyler Loy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,224.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,592 shares of company stock worth $5,881,952 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.