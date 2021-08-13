The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Price Target Raised to $17.00

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.60% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
The ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.09 million, a PE ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
In other news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $216,574.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,374,137 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,230.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tyler Loy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,224.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,592 shares of company stock worth $5,881,952 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.
The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.