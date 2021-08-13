The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Marcus in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCS. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

MCS opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 80,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Marcus by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 133,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Marcus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,103,000 after purchasing an additional 389,512 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in The Marcus by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 58,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in The Marcus by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 829,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 514,368 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

