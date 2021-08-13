The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Glenn J. Krevlin Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of The Joint stock opened at $96.20 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 1.25.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Joint in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in The Joint by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

