The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 million-$68 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.02 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,723. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $559.55 million, a P/E ratio of 105.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

