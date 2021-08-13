The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hackett Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of HCKT stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $19.03. 336,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,723. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.41 million, a P/E ratio of 105.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $19.17.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 61.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

